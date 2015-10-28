NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Driver in court after serious Aberdeenshire crash

Crash scene

A man has been charged in court with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was badly hurt in Aberdeenshire.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after the accident near Mintlaw on Tuesday.

Alan Tait, 35, of Fraserburgh, faced other motoring charges, as well as possession of drugs allegations.

He made no plea at Peterhead Sheriff Court and was released on bail.

