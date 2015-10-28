Pupil dies after school stabbing at Cults Academy in Aberdeen

Image caption The pupil who died has been named locally as Bailey Gwynne

A 16-year-old pupil has died after being stabbed at an Aberdeen school.

Police are treating the death of the pupil - named locally as Bailey Gwynne - at Cults Academy as a murder inquiry.

Officers said a 16-year-old male had been detained after emergency services were called to the school at about 13:30.

Head teacher Anna Muirhead said the victim was "very gentle" and "caring" and pupils and staff were in a "state of total shock".

She added: "I think it is fair to say the whole school community is totally devastated but at the moment, of course, our thoughts are with the boy's family."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police confirmed that they are treating the incident as a murder inquiry

Ch Insp Graeme Mackie said: "This is a shocking and extraordinary incident for Aberdeen and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy."

He added: "A full and thorough inquiry is under way."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter: "All my thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who has tragically died at Cults Academy."

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said: "I am deeply saddened by the news that one of our pupils has died following an incident at Cults Academy today.

"I am sure that I speak for everyone across the city when I say how shocking this is.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Head teacher Anna Muirhead said the whole school is in shock

"I would like to offer my sincere sympathy to the boy's family and friends at this most difficult time."

Council chief executive Angela Scott added: "It is hard to find words to describe this tragic event. We are thinking first and foremost of this boy's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"At this point, it is too early for us to get into any further details.

"We will, of course, continue to work closely with Police Scotland and assist with their investigation as required. We will also initiate a full internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Aberdeen South MP Callum McCaig is a former pupil at Cults Academy.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A 16-year-old pupil dies after being stabbed at Cults Academy in Aberdeen

He said: "I know the school extremely well and there is no precedent for anything like this happening.

"It's incredibly sad."

Mr McCaig added: "It's absolutely devastating news. I don't think words can really do justice to something like this.

"It's an incredibly sad moment for the family involved and our thoughts go out to them."

Aberdeen City Council has set up a dedicated support number - 01224 264299 - for those affected, from 08:00 on Thursday.

The school will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Counselling is being offered to anyone affected by the incident.

Cults Academy is a secondary school with 1,050 pupils from age 11 to 18 and is said to have a good reputation.

Any child who has been affected by this incident can also call ChildLine on 0800 1111.