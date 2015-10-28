Death of man in Aberdeen 'unexplained'

A man found injured in Aberdeen has died in hospital.

The man was discovered unconscious by a member of the public at Shapinsay court in the Mastrick area of the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he later died on Wednesday.

Det Insp Douglas Steele said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish how he came by his injuries."

The man had left the Three Lums pub on Lewis Road at about 23:10 on Monday night.