Cults Academy stabbing: 'Heroism' praised after Bailey Gwynne's death

Image caption Bailey Gwynne was described as "gentle and caring"

"Acts of heroism" at an Aberdeen school where a 16-year-old pupil was stabbed to death have been praised.

Bailey Gwynne's death, which happened at Cults Academy, is being treated as murder.

Police are continuing to question another 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott said: "I know that there were individual acts of heroism at the school."

She added in a statement: "I fully appreciate that there were sights and experiences for many that you simply do not expect to have to face.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mourners lay flowers at Aberdeen's Cults Academy

"The anguish being suffered by parents, family and friends is unimaginable."

At First Minister's Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish government had offered any help required to Aberdeen City Council.

The first minister said such incidents were thankfully very rare in Scotland and said any lessons that were required to be learned would be learned.

James McMahon, one of Bailey's friends, told BBC Scotland the teenager "didn't deserve what happened to him".

He said he was "a very nice person".

Emergency services were called to the school at about 13:30 on Wednesday. Bailey died in hospital.

He was described by head teacher Anna Muirhead as "very gentle" and "caring". She said pupils and staff were "totally devastated" and in a "state of total shock".

Image caption Bailey died in hospital after being stabbed

Cults Parish Church opened from 09:00 and will hold a candlelit vigil at 20:00 for anyone affected.

The church, in North Deeside Road, is just 300 yards (274 metres) from the school.

On Wednesday night the church was also open to those affected by the tragedy.

Rev Ewan Gilchrist said: "There is a sense of uselessness after such an event but it feels right to open our doors to offer a safe place, a quiet place, a place of prayer -whatever people want the church to be. It is warm and safe with friendly faces.

"There is a sense of shock and horror in the community. The academy is a very important part of this parish and the wider community. Its academic and sporting successes have meant a lot to many people so a tragedy like this creates shock waves.

"Most of all, our thoughts and prayers are with Bailey's family who must be devastated."

Analysis by BBC Scotland reporter Fiona Stalker

Every parents nightmare. Send your children to school, a place of safety, only for them not to come home.

That's what happened at Cults Academy yesterday to Bailey Gwynne. A normal Wednesday at one of Scotland's top state schools turned to tragedy.

The overwhelming mood is still one of utter disbelief. This morning outside Cults Academy there was silence. Just 24 hours earlier there would have noise and the hustle and bustle of pupils arriving for lessons.

When the news filtered through that there had been an "incident" at the school, relatives started arriving at the gates.

Many had received texts from their sons and daughters telling them about what had happened. Then there was the relief when parents were reunited with their children. Many tears were shed.

When the news came through that 16-year-old Bailey had died in hospital, groups of young people began arriving with flowers.

Those I spoke to described him as "gentle", "kind", "caring" .

And this morning, more flowers, more youngsters coming to the school gates. Many just to talks to friends, to speak about Bailey, to lay flowers and leave messages for the classmate they would not see again.

One teenager simply told me: "I just don't understand why".

Aberdeen City Council has set up a dedicated support number - 01224 264299 - which was operational from 08:00.

The school will be closed on Thursday and Friday and counselling is being offered.

Police Scotland said a "full and thorough" inquiry was under way.

'Beyond belief'

Cults Academy Parent Council said in a statement: "We are deeply shocked and saddened following the tragic death of a pupil at our school.

"On behalf of the Parent Council at Cults Academy, we wish to extend our sincerest sympathies to his family and friends. We cannot begin to imagine their suffering.

"Cults Academy is a very trusted and highly reputable seat of learning for our young people and it is beyond belief that such a tragedy has taken place in our school community.

"We would like to offer our full and continued support to head teacher Anna Muirhead, her teaching staff and all of our pupils as they come to terms with what has happened."

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said she was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"I would like to offer my sincere sympathy to the boy's family and friends at this most difficult time."

Cults Academy is a secondary school with 1,050 pupils from age 11 to 18 and is said to have a good reputation.

Any child who has been affected by this incident can also call ChildLine on 0800 1111.