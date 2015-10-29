Moray councillors told to be 'decisive' about spending cuts

Moray councillors need to act decisively to cut spending by more than £16m in the next two years, according to a public spending watchdog.

The Accounts Commission said the council faced "significant financial challenges".

It added that "demonstrable leadership" was needed from councillors.

The council leader said he could not see a "realistic" way of balancing the books without a "substantial" reduction in services.

Councillor Stewart Cree said he accepted that difficult decisions would have to be made.

He added: "All councillors, of whatever political hue, will have to take a pragmatic view and recognise this reality in the budget setting process."

'Right direction'

Moray Council, which is run by an independent/Conservative administration, has been criticised by the commission for its lack of a clear vision, direction and political and corporate leadership in reports since 2006.

It said that although progress had been made since previous reports, it had to be seen "in the context of a relatively low starting point."

The commission said the council had to act "decisively in making the difficult decisions required", but noted that it was "moving in the right direction".

However, the "pace of improvement needs to increase significantly" in order to reduce its spending by over £16m by March 2018, it said.

Douglas Sinclair, chairman of the Accounts Commission, said: "Councillors have the responsibility to make savings in the best interests of the people they represent whilst also ensuring they balance their budget."