Cults Academy: Bailey Gwynne vigil held in local church

Image caption Hundreds of people gathered at Cults Parish Church

A vigil has been held in an Aberdeen church for 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne, who died after suffering stab injuries at his school.

Cults Parish Church was packed with local people for the service.

Earlier, a 16-year-old boy was charged over Bailey's death at Cults Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

Church of Scotland minister the Reverend Ewen Gilchrist encouraged people at the vigil to write a message on boards around the church.

He said they could also leave a note of condolence and support for Bailey's family on a "prayer tree".

Mr Gilchrist said: "Bailey Gwynne's family will hear about this and the number of people here and hopefully it will give them a bit of light in the darkness.

"We don't want to fill the vigil time with words. We don't tell people what to feel or what to think.

"But we do want to provide a safe and healing place where people can bring their hurt, their bewilderment, their questions, their sadness and even their anger."

Image caption Police described Bailey Gwynne's death as "a great tragedy"

Image caption Messages have been posted around Cults Parish Church

Police Scotland said the charged teenager was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Relatives of Bailey said in a statement: "There are no words. Bailey is our beloved boy and our heart. Our hearts have gone with him."

It added: "A special son, brother, grandson and friend - he never failed to make us smile (most of the time). He will always be our boy.

"We don't know what we will do without our junior 'man about the house'.

"We need time now to look after each other and send our love to all those who care for Bailey."

Emergency services were called to the school at about 13:30 on Wednesday. Bailey died in hospital.

Police Scotland Ch Supt Adrian Watson told a press conference, after news of the charge, that all evidence suggested it was a "contained incident" at Cults Academy.

He said in 30 years of service he thought he had seen it all, until what happened, and that his heart went out to Bailey's family and friends.

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing paid tribute to the Cults Academy pupils, families and staff.

She said: "I am sure I speak for the whole community of Aberdeen in expressing my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Bailey Gwynne.

"The loss of a young life - so full of potential - is always a great tragedy. But these circumstances are particularly distressing as it occurred in a place of learning.

"When you send your children to school you expect them to be in a place where you will be equipped for your life ahead. That opportunity has been denied to Bailey."

'State of shock'

Bailey was earlier described by head teacher Anna Muirhead as "very gentle" and "caring".

She said pupils and staff were "totally devastated" and in a "state of total shock".

At First Minister's Questions earlier, Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish government had offered any help required.

The first minister said such incidents were very rare in Scotland and that any lessons that were required to be learned would be learned.

Cults Academy is a secondary school with 1,050 pupils from age 11 to 18.

The school will be closed until Monday, and counselling is being offered.

Aberdeen City Council has set up a dedicated support number on 01224 264299.