Douglas Brandie named as man who died after being found injured in Aberdeen

A man who died after being found injured in Aberdeen has been named by police.

Douglas Brandie, 59, was found at Shapinsay Court in the Mastrick area of the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he later died on Wednesday. His death is being treated as unexplained.

Relatives said in a statement: "He will be sadly missed by his family and friends."

