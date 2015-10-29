NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man dies on A96 in Huntly after being struck by car

A man has died after he was struck by a car on the A96 road near Huntly in Aberdeenshire.

The emergency services were called to the collision at about 17:30 on Thursday.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for investigation work.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to officers to contact Police Scotland on 101.