Cults Academy: Teenager charged with Bailey Gwynne murder

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Bailey Gwynne died after being stabbed in school on Wednesday afternoon

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murdering 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne, who was stabbed at his Aberdeen school.

Bailey died in hospital after the incident at Cults Academy at about 13:30 on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The boy was also charged with having a blade or point on school premises. He made no plea and was remanded.

He is expected to appear again on 6 November.

Relatives of Bailey said in a statement on Thursday: "There are no words. Bailey is our beloved boy and our heart. Our hearts have gone with him."

It added: "A special son, brother, grandson and friend - he never failed to make us smile (most of the time). He will always be our boy.

"We don't know what we will do without our junior 'man about the house'.

"We need time now to look after each other and send our love to all those who care for Bailey."

Cults Academy is a secondary school with 1,050 pupils from age 11 to 18.

The school was closed on Thursday and Friday but will re-open on Monday, with special assemblies being held.

The nearby Cults Parish Church was packed for a vigil on Thursday evening.

Image caption Messages were posted around Cults Parish Church

Many people wrote messages of condolence and support for Bailey's family.

Church of Scotland minister, the Reverend Ewen Gilchrist, said: "Bailey Gwynne's family will hear about this and the number of people here and hopefully it will give them a bit of light in the darkness.