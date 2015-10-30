'Closure' bid over missing Shaun Ritchie one year on
Police say they want to help bring "closure" to the family of a missing Aberdeenshire man, one year after his disappearance.
Shaun Ritchie, from Fraserburgh, was last seen with friends at a remote woodland area near Strichen at the end of October last year.
The operation is one of Police Scotland's longest-running missing persons inquiries.
The force said there was no evidence of a crime.
Det Ch Insp Matt Mackay said: "We are trying to bring closure to the family.
"It's one of the longest-running inquiries. It's such a vast area. It takes time."