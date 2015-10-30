'Closure' bid over missing Shaun Ritchie one year on

Image caption Shaun Ritchie went missing a year ago

Police say they want to help bring "closure" to the family of a missing Aberdeenshire man, one year after his disappearance.

Shaun Ritchie, from Fraserburgh, was last seen with friends at a remote woodland area near Strichen at the end of October last year.

The operation is one of Police Scotland's longest-running missing persons inquiries.

The force said there was no evidence of a crime.

Det Ch Insp Matt Mackay said: "We are trying to bring closure to the family.

"It's one of the longest-running inquiries. It's such a vast area. It takes time."