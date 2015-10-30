Loading of straw shipments for Westray begins at Montrose

From the section

Emergency shipments of straw for farmers on the Orkney island of Westray have been delayed, but loading has begun.

Poor weather conditions have left many producers without enough fodder for their cattle.

Bad weather hampered the progress of a specially-chartered cargo vessel to Montrose.

However loading began on Friday morning, ahead of several trips needed to top-up supplies for the winter.

Westray relies on a high level of agricultural activity.