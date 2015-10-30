Man who died in Huntly car crash named

A man who died after he was struck by a car on the A96 road near Huntly in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Piotr Pawel Nowicki, who was 62 and lived in Gartly, died after a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Insignia.

The incident happened at about 17:30 on Thursday. The road was closed for several hours to allow for investigation work.

Sgt David Pirie from Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those involved."

He added: "Officers are continuing with the investigation into the collision and anyone who witnessed it and who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to contact us on 101."