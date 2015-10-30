NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man who died in Huntly car crash named

A man who died after he was struck by a car on the A96 road near Huntly in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Piotr Pawel Nowicki, who was 62 and lived in Gartly, died after a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Insignia.

The incident happened at about 17:30 on Thursday. The road was closed for several hours to allow for investigation work.

Sgt David Pirie from Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those involved."

He added: "Officers are continuing with the investigation into the collision and anyone who witnessed it and who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to contact us on 101."

More on this story