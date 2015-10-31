Bid to trace two men after Aberdeen man Douglas Brandie's death

Police have released descriptions of two men they want to speak to following the death of a man in Aberdeen.

Douglas Brandie, 59, was found at Shapinsay Court in the Mastrick area of the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

One of the men police want to trace was about 20 years old, 6ft tall and was wearing a woollen hat and a grey tracksuit.

The other was in his 50s, 5ft 8in tall and wearing dark jeans.

Mr Brandie was last seen between the Three Lums pub on Lewis Road and the Shapinsay Court area at about 23:00 on Monday.

Det Insp Doug Steele, of Police Scotland, said: "We are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the death of Douglas Brandie and believe further members of the public could have seen him.

"This is an investigation into an unexplained death and we are appealing for these men, who were believed to be in the Lang Stracht area, between Tesco and Skye Road at around 11.30pm to midnight, to come forward so we can establish if they have information that could assist with our investigation."