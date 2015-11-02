Cults Academy: Family of Bailey Gwynne praise support since his death

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Bailey Gwynne died after being stabbed in school on Wednesday afternoon

The family of a 16-year-old who died after being stabbed in an Aberdeen school have issued a message of thanks for the support they have received.

Bailey Gwynne was fatally wounded at Cults Academy last Wednesday. A boy aged 16 has been in court charged with murder.

Special assemblies were held on Monday as pupils returned to classes for the first time since the incident.

Bailey's family said in a statement: "Thank you for all your help."

Relatives made a private visit to Cults Academy over the weekend to look at the floral tributes laid for Bailey.

In the statement, they highlighted the "kind words and the lovely things you have left for Bailey".

It said: "It means a lot and it would have meant a lot to Bailey.

"For all of you that were part of his life, however big or small, thank you for being there."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped pupils returning to school would help the healing process.

The first minister was in the city for a private meeting with police and council leaders in the wake of the stabbing.

She said: "My thoughts remain with Bailey's loved ones and, indeed, all of those who knew him following this heartbreaking incident.

"Everyone in Scotland was deeply shocked and saddened by the events last week, and it is important for me to let the council and the police know, in person, that the Scottish government stands ready to provide any help that may be needed as they support the school community in the weeks and months ahead.

"Bailey will never be forgotten but, as the students return to Cults Academy today, I hope that they can begin to see a semblance of normality and begin the healing process.

Image caption The school opened again on Monday

"The response to this tragedy - from everyone in Aberdeen - has been truly remarkable and I hope that the community spirit and support we have seen can offer a small amount of light in the city at this difficult time."

Aberdeen City Council said measures had been put in place to help pupils, families and school staff affected.

School chaplain Dougie Simpson said it would be hard for those affected to return to a normal life.

"Whether that's staff or family or the wider community - or the pupils that were part of a group of friends close to Bailey - or whether they were just part of the wider year group or school, this is something that has interrupted into their life, broken into their life as such,' he said.

"For all of them, to have to start to deal with the mundane, daily activities goes a long way to build this new normality that they will live in."

Floral tributes

Dozens of Floral tributes which were left on the school gates have been moved to a private courtyard garden at the school to allow the students to pay their respects.

The nearby Cults Parish Church was packed for a vigil on Thursday evening.

The 16-year-old accused of the stabbing appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

The boy was also charged with having a blade or point on school premises. He made no plea and was remanded.

He is expected to appear again on Friday.