'Meaningful' talks held in offshore catering dispute

Talks aimed at resolving a pay row which could result in a strike by offshore caterers have been described as "meaningful".

The Caterers Offshore Trade Association (Cota) is seeking a pay freeze and also recently announced it would be consulting on about 500 job losses.

Last month, members of the Unite union voted in favour of a strike. RMT union members voted against strike action, but backed action short of a strike.

Talks were held on Monday.

Cota chairman Peter Bruce said: "We have held meaningful discussions with representatives of Unite and RMT today which we are hopeful will assist in reaching a resolution to the dispute.

"Further updates will be made as talks progress."