Plan to tackle Orkney's invasive stoats unveiled

Plans to tackle Orkney's invasive stoat population have been announced.

The animals began to appear in the islands about five years ago after possibly being deliberately introduced.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) is now seeking volunteers to take part in a trapping programme designed to try and control the burgeoning population of stoats.

It is amid fears about the effect stoats are having on Orkney's many ground nesting birds.

Rachel Cartwright, who has been appointed to the Orkney stoat project team as co-ordinator of volunteer trappers' work, said: "We will be training volunteers and supplying them with equipment to trap and monitor the stoats.

"We will be training up to 50 volunteers initially and are especially keen to hear from people living on Burray and South Ronaldsay to ensure good coverage across all areas of Orkney where stoats have been sighted."

Anyone interested in volunteering to run traps or volunteering time in other ways can contact SNH on 01856 886163.