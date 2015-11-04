Injured footballer speaks out on driving dangers

Image copyright Newsline Media Image caption The crash in 2012 left Chris Tucker badly injured

A former footballer who suffered life-changing injuries is speaking out in the hope he can prevent the drivers of the future becoming victims.

Chris Tucker, who played for Elgin City, suffered brain injuries in the crash on the A96 in Moray in 2012 and was left in a coma.

He cannot remember the accident, or the ordeal his family went through as they waited to hear if he would survive.

Mr Tucker is taking part in a Safe Drive Stay Alive event in Aberdeen.

It is a hard-hitting road safety show attended by thousands of senior school pupils in the north east of Scotland and is now in its 11th year.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Tucker was in a coma for seven weeks after a road collision

Two fellow footballers who admitted causing the two-vehicle crash which left Mr Tucker badly hurt were given custodial sentences.

Mr Tucker told BBC Scotland: "The brain injury will always be with me."

He said of the road show for pupils: "You get a lot of people crying. It's good to see - because it shows the message is hitting home."

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station manager Graeme Goonan said: "His life has been shattered due to the stupidity of someone else.

"They think that they are invincible, 'it won't happen to me'. I'm sorry, but it will."

Safe Drive Stay Alive is a partnership between Aberdeenshire Council, Aberdeen City Council, Moray Council, Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, NHS Grampian and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A free show for the general public is being held at Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom from 19:15 on Wednesday.