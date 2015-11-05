Moray Council hopes to pilot teacher scheme to alleviate shortages

Former teachers living in the local military population could be recruited by Moray Council to alleviate staff shortages in schools.

RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss barracks have teachers within their communities.

However, many cannot to work because they qualified outside Scotland.

Subject to General Teaching Council for Scotland approval, the pilot scheme would allow qualified teachers to be provisionally registered while they undergo top-up training.

This would then enable full registration.

Moray, like other areas, has struggled to recruit teachers in recent years.

'Strengthening bond'

Moray Council's education and young person's committee chairwoman Anne Skene said: "This is a great opportunity for us to employ the teachers we know exist within our community.

"I commend the GTCS for this initiative.

"We already have a very close working relationship with our military communities, and I can only see this as strengthening that bond."

GTCS chief executive Kenneth Muir said: "We register over 350 teachers a year from England and many more from countries around the world but only if those teachers meet our registration standards.

"We accept that we could offer more flexibility in how we register teachers and this is why we undertook the recent consultation. There are a number of proposals we will put to our council meeting in December for members' approval which we think can offer more flexibility and better support local authorities like Moray.

"We are pleased to have such a constructive working relationship with Moray Council and look forward to building upon this in the months ahead."

'Dual benefit'

Group Captain Mark Chappell, station commander at RAF Lossiemouth, said: "There are a significant number of military spouses and partners who are teachers; this scheme would allow them to continue with their careers whilst their partners are stationed at RAF Lossiemouth.

"The proposal is of dual benefit; reducing the impact of a rather nomadic military lifestyle on civilian teachers' careers and helping reduce the shortfall in qualified teachers in the area.

"Our community support staff will work with Moray Council to encourage and support any members of our service families who wish to participate in the scheme."

Councils have already tried individual initiatives to ease the problem.

In 2013, Aberdeenshire Council sent staff to Canada and Ireland to try to recruit new teachers.

Last year, Aberdeen City Council offered to pay the tuition fees of staff who want to become primary school teachers in a bid to tackle the shortage.

And in August, the first teachers took advantage of an offer of free accommodation for six months to teach in Moray.