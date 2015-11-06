Aberdeenshire Council by-elections held

From the section

Image copyright Not specified Image caption Joanna Strathdee died in August

An Aberdeenshire Council by-election to fill two councillor vacancies has been held.

The Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford vote comes after the death of Joanna Strathdee and the resignation of Alastair Ross due to health reasons.

Polling stations were open until 22:00 on Thursday.

Counting is taking place at Inverurie Town Hall on Friday.