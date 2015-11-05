Appeal after shot cat loses leg in Dufftown

Image copyright Ashleigh Paterson

A cat owner has appealed for information after her pet was shot and had to have its leg amputated.

Ashleigh Paterson, 22, from Dufftown, took one-year-old Spartacus for treatment after finding him with an injured leg.

However X-rays at the vet uncovered several pellets in the cat's head and body, and a leg amputation was needed.

She said: "I know the chances of finding whoever did this are small, but I need to get justice for Spartacus."

She added: "I saw him at the back door and when I let him in he was hobbling along.

"I saw bones and his paw was hanging off. I was screaming. I thought he had been knocked down.

"The X-ray by the vet showed all these little dots - somebody had been shooting at him."

The incident happened in the Kininvie Court area of Dufftown.

Police Scotland said it was investigating.