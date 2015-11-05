NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Appeal after shot cat loses leg in Dufftown

Spartacus Image copyright Ashleigh Paterson

A cat owner has appealed for information after her pet was shot and had to have its leg amputated.

Ashleigh Paterson, 22, from Dufftown, took one-year-old Spartacus for treatment after finding him with an injured leg.

However X-rays at the vet uncovered several pellets in the cat's head and body, and a leg amputation was needed.

She said: "I know the chances of finding whoever did this are small, but I need to get justice for Spartacus."

She added: "I saw him at the back door and when I let him in he was hobbling along.

"I saw bones and his paw was hanging off. I was screaming. I thought he had been knocked down.

"The X-ray by the vet showed all these little dots - somebody had been shooting at him."

The incident happened in the Kininvie Court area of Dufftown.

Police Scotland said it was investigating.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites