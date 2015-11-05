Appeal after shot cat loses leg in Dufftown
A cat owner has appealed for information after her pet was shot and had to have its leg amputated.
Ashleigh Paterson, 22, from Dufftown, took one-year-old Spartacus for treatment after finding him with an injured leg.
However X-rays at the vet uncovered several pellets in the cat's head and body, and a leg amputation was needed.
She said: "I know the chances of finding whoever did this are small, but I need to get justice for Spartacus."
She added: "I saw him at the back door and when I let him in he was hobbling along.
"I saw bones and his paw was hanging off. I was screaming. I thought he had been knocked down.
"The X-ray by the vet showed all these little dots - somebody had been shooting at him."
The incident happened in the Kininvie Court area of Dufftown.
Police Scotland said it was investigating.