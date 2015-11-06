Skipper fined £20,000 over crewman poisoning death

Image caption Starlight Rays featured in the BBC television series Trawlermen

A fishing boat skipper and owner has been fined £20,000 after a crewman died from carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to pump out water.

Artis Sterkis, 37, collapsed on the Peterhead-registered Starlight Rays.

He was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter after the incident in August 2011, but he never regained consciousness.

James Thores was fined at Elgin Sheriff Court after admitting a fishing vessel health and safety breach.

The £20,000 fine was reduced from £30,000 because of the guilty plea.

Starlight Rays featured in the BBC television series Trawlermen, and was performing stand-by duties for the oil industry when the incident happened in the Devenick field, 155 miles off Aberdeen.

An earlier Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report said the pump's petrol engine ran for more than an hour in a compartment with no mechanical ventilation and little natural air circulation.

Speaking after Thursday's sentencing, Captain Bill Bennett, of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, said: 'The dangers of using of a petrol engine in a confined space are well known."