Oil firm Taqa cuts about 100 positions after review
- 6 November 2015
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Oil giant Taqa has cut about 100 offshore posts after a review.
The company had announced in August that the positions were at risk.
A spokesman said: "The consultation process in conjunction with our key contractor companies has concluded.
"Our new offshore organisation structure is in place, resulting in a reduction of around 100 offshore core crew positions as planned."