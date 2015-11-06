NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Oil firm Taqa cuts about 100 positions after review

Taqa

Oil giant Taqa has cut about 100 offshore posts after a review.

The company had announced in August that the positions were at risk.

A spokesman said: "The consultation process in conjunction with our key contractor companies has concluded.

"Our new offshore organisation structure is in place, resulting in a reduction of around 100 offshore core crew positions as planned."

