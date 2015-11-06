Conservative and SNP councillors elected in Aberdeenshire by-election

Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council Image caption Gwyneth Petrie (left) and Margo Stewart (right) are pictured with returning officer Jim Savege

The Conservatives and SNP have each had a councillor elected following a by-election to fill two vacancies in a multi-member ward in Aberdeenshire.

Conservative Margo Stewart came narrowly ahead of Gwyneth Petrie of the SNP in the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford vote.

The turnout was 34.5%.

It came after the death of Joanna Strathdee of the SNP and the resignation of Alastair Ross of the Lib Dems due to health reasons.

Margo Stewart got 1,469 votes, which was 36 ahead of Gwyneth Petrie on 1,433. They were followed by Lib Dem Daniel Millican with 928, Labour's Sarah Flavell on 196 and Derek Scott of the Scottish Libertarian Party with 20 votes.