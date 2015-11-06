Cults Academy: Teenager in court for second time over Bailey Gwynne death

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Bailey Gwynne died in hospital

A teenage boy has appeared in court for a second time charged with murdering 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne, who was stabbed at his Aberdeen school.

Bailey died after the incident at Cults Academy on 28 October.

The 16-year-old accused - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The boy is also charged with having a blade or point on school premises. He made no plea, was fully committed and remanded in custody.

Special assemblies were held on Monday as pupils returned to classes for the first time since the incident.

Bailey's family issued a message of thanks for the support they have received.