Aberdeen police trace missing 14-year-old Guy Taylor
- 9 November 2015
Police have traced a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Aberdeen.
Guy Taylor had been last seen in the Westburn Road area of the city on Sunday night.
Police Scotland said he was found "safe and well" in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.
The media and members of the public were thanked for their assistance.