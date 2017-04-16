A woman has died 10 days after being badly injured in a car crash in Aberdeenshire.

Dorothy Cruickshank was one of six people taken to hospital after the two-car collision on the A90 at the Toll of Birness junction on 5 April.

The 66-year-old, from Hatton, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Passat which was in collision with a Peugeot 207

Police Scotland said she died in hospital on Saturday. A report is being sent to the procurator fiscal.

The other casualties were the 70-year-old driver of the Volkswagen and four 18-year-olds in the Peugeot who all suffered serious injuries.