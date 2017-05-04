Beach huts installed at Moray beach

Beach huts are being offered for sale at a site on the Moray coast.

The small shelters are more commonly found at English seaside resorts, such as in Cornwall and Devon.

But architect Ian MacCook, who is leading the development at Findhorn, believes there is demand for the £25,000 huts on the Moray Firth.

He said more people are choosing to spend their breaks at home in the UK and less inclined to fly abroad for a beach holiday.

Mr MacCook told BBC Scotland: "Through a combination of austerity and travel in these days of heightened security, people are flying less and less and choosing to holiday in the UK more."

The architect claimed the value of the multi-coloured huts at Findhorn would increase in value over the next 10 to 20 years.