Two men charged after Aberdeen shop robbery bid

Two men, both aged 22, have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted robbery at a convenience store in Aberdeen.

An incident happened at Premier Stores on Union Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland said both men had also been charged in relation to an alleged assault and robbery of a 35-year-old man on Justice Street.

They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.

