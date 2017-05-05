Aberdeen land probe councillor Willie Young loses seat

A senior Aberdeen councillor at the centre of a probe into a repair order involving land owned by his father has lost his seat.

Labour councillor Willie Young, who was the council's finance convener, denied any wrongdoing.

The council admitted a "serious failing" after repairs worth £200,000 were ordered without proper approval.

Mr Young said he was disappointed, and that he believed coverage of the incident impacted the result.

It involved cycle path and wall repairs.

He said: "I wasn't helped by the 'wallgate'. You've got to accept you can lose. That's politics for you."

Elected in Bridge of Don were Brett Hunt (Conservative), Alison Alphonse (SNP), John Reynolds (independent) and Sandy Stuart (SNP).

Work at the cycle path, involving a boundary wall on Wellington Brae in the Ferryhill area, has been suspended while an investigation takes place.

The project was to be fully funded by cycling charity Sustrans, which awarded just over £21,000 for preliminary work, with the full funding to be paid when the work was completed.