Appeal over theft of 50 young sheep in Alves
- 5 May 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
-
More than 50 young sheep have been stolen from a farm in the Alves area of Moray.
The one-year-old livestock - a mixture of Cheviot and black face sheep - were taken from the Coltfield area between Wednesday and Thursday.
Police Scotland said the theft of such a large number of sheep would have required "careful planning" and the use of vehicles to transport the animals away from the area.
Officers appealed for information.