'Unexplained' death in Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard

A police investigation has begun into the death of a person at a flat in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said officers attended the property at Beach Boulevard after the death was reported on Sunday morning.

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained" and the investigation is ongoing.

A number of officers have been making inquiries in the area and a mobile police office is at the scene.

Det Insp Allen Shaw said: "Our investigation is at a very early stage and there will be a police presence including a police pod in the area while initial inquiries are carried out.

"Thank you in advance to local residents for your patience."