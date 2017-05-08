Talks being held on council administrations

Image caption The SNP are the biggest party in Aberdeen

Talks are taking place in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray to establish council administrations.

The SNP became the biggest party in Aberdeen on Friday.

The SNP group is hopeful of forming an administration. The Conservatives said productive informal discussions took place over the weekend with the other political groups.

In Aberdeenshire, the Conservatives - who won most seats - hope a decision can be reached by the end of Monday.

Talks are also expected to take place in Moray.

The SNP - the largest group on the council - and Conservatives will be looking for coalition partners.