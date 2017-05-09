General election: Questions sought for BBC debate on Banff and Buchan
- 9 May 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Questions are being sought for a BBC Radio Scotland studio debate in the build-up to the general election in June.
The debate will feature candidates in the Banff and Buchan constituency.
Questions for the panel can be sent to NorthEastDebate@bbc.co.uk.
Contact details should also be provided.