Aberdeen Royal Infirmary food hygiene concerned inspectors

Raw fish was stored above trifles destined for children, a report into food hygiene problems at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has found.

The evidence compiled by Environmental Health officers contained several instances of potential cross contamination at the hospital.

NHS Grampian said there was no evidence the health of any patients suffered but it has improved equipment and training.

Enforcement notices have since been lifted.

The initial inspections of the hospital kitchen were carried out in September last year.

They revealed several hygiene issues during cold food preparation.

Concerns were raised about the lack of separation between raw and fresh ingredients.

Never closed

Staff working on the conveyor line were seen touching their noses and mouths without changing gloves or washing their hands.

NHS Grampian said significant investment has been made in new equipment and staff training.

A spokeswoman said: "We take the safe and hygienic preparation of food for our patients very seriously.

"It must be remembered that at no time was the kitchen at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary closed, nor was this ever suggested.

"There is absolutely no evidence that the health of any patient and/or staff members was affected, in fact swabs were taken on two occasions and submitted for microbiological examination and all swabs came back clear.

"That being said, we clearly fell below statutory standards - and our own standards - during these inspections which is very disappointing.

"Patients, relatives, staff and any other visitors to our sites should continue to have full confidence in the quality and standard of the food we produce."