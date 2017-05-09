Youths in 'pre-arranged disturbance' in Inverurie

Image copyright Google Image caption The station area was one area where trouble was reported

Disturbances involving about 30 youths in an Aberdeenshire town were pre-arranged, police believe.

Reports of trouble were received at areas including the High Street, railway station and near Inverurie Academy from about 20:00 on Monday.

As many as 30 young people - some believed to have travelled from outlying areas - were involved.

Police said several people were issued with anti-social behaviour fixed penalties.

There were no reports of injuries.

Six people were previously charged in connection with anti-social behaviour following reports of youths congregating in Inverurie on Friday and Saturday.

Sgt Willie Murdoch said: "This kind of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

"A team of officers are investigating these incidents and several lines of enquiry are being pursued including examination of CCTV.

"Anyone identified as being involved in disorderly behaviour will be apprehended and there will be consequences for those involved."