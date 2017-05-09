No proceedings over Remembrance Sunday theft case
- 9 May 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
-
A man charged after the theft of money from purses at a Remembrance Sunday event at Aberdeen harbour will not face court proceedings, BBC Scotland has learned.
It happened at the Aberdeen Sea Cadets base at Pocra Quay last November.
Police described it as "disgraceful".
The Crown Office said a report had been received about a 35-year-old man but after consideration of the case it had been decided there should be no proceedings taken at this time.