Armed robbers strike near petrol station in Aberdeen

A man was the victim of an armed robbery outside a petrol station.

The 24-year-old had a three-figure sum taken outside Esso on Aberdeen's North Anderson Drive, at the Haudagain roundabout, at about 23:15 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said he was not injured but was left "extremely shaken".

Officers want to trace two men. One was 5ft 10in tall, wearing grey clothing and a grey hat. The second was described as 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build, wearing a black hooded jumper.