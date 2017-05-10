New Moray councillor Sandy Cooper resigns days after election

A new councillor has resigned only days after being elected in Moray.

Sandy Cooper was one of three people chosen to represent the Elgin City North ward in last week's election.

He tendered his resignation in a letter to the council's chief executive.

The letter said he had taken the decision after "careful consideration" and apologised for the inconvenience and cost implications. A by-election will take place at a date yet to be decided.

When contacted by BBC Scotland and asked about his decision, Mr Cooper said: "It's just not for me."

Moray Council said Mr Cooper's nomination papers contained no party or political affiliation.