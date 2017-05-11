Man charged after Aberdeen armed robbery
- 11 May 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after an armed robbery outside an Aberdeen petrol station.
A 24-year-old man was said to have had a three-figure sum taken outside Esso on Aberdeen's North Anderson Drive, at the Haudagain roundabout, at about 23:15 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said a 32-year-old man had been charged.
He was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.