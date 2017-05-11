Man charged after Aberdeen armed robbery

Image copyright Google

A man has been charged after an armed robbery outside an Aberdeen petrol station.

A 24-year-old man was said to have had a three-figure sum taken outside Esso on Aberdeen's North Anderson Drive, at the Haudagain roundabout, at about 23:15 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said a 32-year-old man had been charged.

He was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.