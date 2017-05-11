Boy charged over Aberdeen assault after 'YouTube post'

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after an attack on an elderly man in Aberdeen was posted on YouTube.

The incident happened outside Asda at Riverview Drive, Dyce, on 26 April.

Officers made inquiries into a video which was posted online and later removed.

Police Scotland said the elderly man involved in the incident was yet to be traced and the force was keen to speak to him in order to ensure that he was safe and well.

The teenager will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.