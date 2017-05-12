Appeal over missing Portsoy taxi driver Robert Stevenson

From the section

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have appealed for sightings of a missing Aberdeenshire taxi driver.

Robert Stevenson, 65, was last seen in Portsoy's Seafield Terrace at about 16:00 hours on Thursday.

He has a blue Dacia Duster taxi, registration R10AAT, with AA Taxis signage.

Mr Stevenson is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short grey hair and a moustache. He is believed to be wearing a white, pink and blue checked shirt.