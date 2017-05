Three held after £80,000 of drugs seized in Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Three people - including a teenager - have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000 were recovered in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said drugs including heroin and cocaine were seized as part of an intelligence-led operation

Birnie Place and St Andrews Drive in Fraserburgh and Errol Street in Peterhead were targeted.

Two males, aged 16 and 28, and a woman, aged 27, were charged. They were due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court.