Driver killed in A96 car and van collision named as Huntly man
- 6 June 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
-
A driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire has been named.
Alexander Ogg, 67, from the Huntly area, was the driver of a van involved in a crash with a car on the A96 near Pitcaple, Inverurie, on Monday afternoon.
The 85-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland renewed an appeal for witnesses.