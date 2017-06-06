NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Driver killed in A96 car and van collision named as Huntly man

A96 crash Image copyright Derek Ironside

A driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Alexander Ogg, 67, from the Huntly area, was the driver of a van involved in a crash with a car on the A96 near Pitcaple, Inverurie, on Monday afternoon.

The 85-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland renewed an appeal for witnesses.

