Driver killed in A96 car and van collision named as Huntly man

A driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Alexander Ogg, 67, from the Huntly area, was the driver of a van involved in a crash with a car on the A96 near Pitcaple, Inverurie, on Monday afternoon.

The 85-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland renewed an appeal for witnesses.