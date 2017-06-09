Alex Salmond and Angus Robertson lose seats to Conservatives

Image caption Alex Salmond was unseated by Colin Clark

Political heavyweights Alex Salmond and Angus Robertson were among significant SNP losses in north east Scotland.

Former party leader Mr Salmond lost his Gordon seat to Conservative Colin Clark.

Westminster leader Angus Robertson, the party deputy leader, lost his Moray seat to Conservative Douglas Ross.

There were also Conservative gains from the SNP in Banff and Buchan, Aberdeen South and Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine.

Image caption Douglas Ross defeated Angus Robertson

Eilidh Whiteford was defending a huge majority for the SNP in Banff and Buchan but lost out to Conservative David Duguid, overturning a 31.4% SNP majority from 2015.

The Conservatives also clinched Aberdeen South through Ross Thomson, who beat the SNP's Callum McCaig.

And fellow Conservative Andrew Bowie defeated the SNP's Stuart Donaldson in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

Mr Donaldson later tweeted: "CV update: 25-year-old who took two years out to be an MP now ready to re-enter the real world."

Aberdeen North was an SNP hold for Kirsty Blackman.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The SNP's leader in Westminster loses the Moray constituency to Conservative Douglas Ross

And Alistair Carmichael held Orkney and Shetland for the Liberal Democrats.

Speaking after the results at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, Mr Salmond said he had fought 10 elections, winning nine and losing one - which he described as "not too bad a batting average".

Mr Salmond said serving the local area had been the "privilege of my life", but hinted his political career may not be over.

Colin Clark took the seat with 21,861 votes - a 29% gain - compared to Mr Salmond's 19,254.

Mr Clark said: "The silent majority have spoken. We are proud to be part of the United Kingdom."

Image caption Alistair Carmichael triumphed in Orkney and Shetland

Douglas Ross overturned a majority of 9,065 to beat Mr Robertson in Moray.

Mr Robertson tweeted: "Thanks for the kind messages from political friends and foes.

"It's been an honour to be MP for Moray for 16 years and wish my successor well."

Mr Ross said: "I give a promise that my first and only priority will be to serve the people of this constituency to the best of my ability."