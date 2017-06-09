Aberdeen river body confirmed as missing woman Moira Morrison

Image copyright Police Scotland

A body found in a river area during a police search has been confirmed as that of a missing woman.

A major search was launched after Moira Morrison, 62, was last seen close to the River Dee in Garthdee on Tuesday afternoon.

Her body was discovered in the River Dee area on Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said identity had now been confirmed. Insp Steve McEwan said thoughts were with relatives at a "very difficult time".

He thanked all those who helped with the search and responded to information appeals.