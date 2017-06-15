Industrial accident death in Kintore investigated

The death of an 82-year-old man in an industrial accident in Aberdeenshire is being investigated.

The incident happened in the Kintore area at about 14:30pm on 9 June.

Officers from Police Scotland have been liaising with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate.

Det Insp Alan Armit, who is leading the police investigation, said: "Next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time."