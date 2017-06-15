Biker airlifted to hospital after Shetland crash
- 15 June 2017
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in Lerwick with serious injuries, following a road accident in the north of Shetland.
Police and ambulance crews were called out at about 17:30.
The man is thought to have come off his bike near a farm at Voxter, a few miles north of Brae.