Biker airlifted to hospital after Shetland crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in Lerwick with serious injuries, following a road accident in the north of Shetland.

Police and ambulance crews were called out at about 17:30.

The man is thought to have come off his bike near a farm at Voxter, a few miles north of Brae.