War medals taken in Aberdeen house break-in

Thieves have made off with a haul of valuables - including war medals - from a property in Aberdeen.

The incident happened between Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon in the Seafield area of the city.

Jewellery worth a four-figure sum was taken including a heart-shaped necklace and a pearl necklace.

Also taken in the break-in were an old district nursing badge, foreign currency, World War 2 medals and a full dress kilt.

Det Sgt John Snedden said: "These items hold high sentimental value and I can't begin to imagine the distress this has caused.

"This is a completely despicable theft where there has been no regard for the emotional and financial impact on the people targeted and I can assure the public it will not be tolerated."

He urged anyone with information to come forward.