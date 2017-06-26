NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Union ballot over offshore catering pay

Offshore catering staff are being consulted on industrial action over pay.

It follows a consultative ballot by the Unite union of members employed by companies represented by the Catering Offshore Trade Association (Cota).

They previously rejected an offer in February.

Unite said staff had "had enough". Cota has yet to respond to a request for comment.

