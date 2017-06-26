Union ballot over offshore catering pay
- 26 June 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Offshore catering staff are being consulted on industrial action over pay.
It follows a consultative ballot by the Unite union of members employed by companies represented by the Catering Offshore Trade Association (Cota).
They previously rejected an offer in February.
Unite said staff had "had enough". Cota has yet to respond to a request for comment.