Drivers recorded at 118mph and 101mph on 60mph B9040 road

Two men have been charged after being recorded driving at 118mph and 101mph on a Moray road with a 60mph limit.

Police Scotland said the incidents happened on the B9040 Hopeman to Lossiemouth road on Saturday afternoon.

A 22-year-old man was stopped travelling at 118mph, and a 35-year-old man was recorded at 101mph.

Insp Jon Barron said the B9040 was typical of a rural road with dangers such as access roads, bends, and restricted sightlines.